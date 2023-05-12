Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce reportedly caused by $1 million IRS debt

It appears that Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak’s financial troubles are catching up to them. The long-time couple are reportedly divorcing after their house went into foreclosure and it was revealed they owe $1 million in unpaid taxes.

According to TMZ, court documents reveal that the pair’s date of separation was April 30. In her filing, Kim described their marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Moreover, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is seeking primary physical custody of their minor children as well as joint legal custody. She’s also requesting spousal support.

Kroy and Kim have been married since 2011, and their relationship has been heavily documented on their reality series Don’t Be Tardy, which aired from 2012 to 2020.

The duo shares four minor children together; 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, 10-year-old son Kash, and 11-year-old Kroy Jr. Kroy also adopted Kim’s older daughters –Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, shortly after they got together.

Although Kroy and Kim haven’t publicly commented on their divorce, it’s speculated that the pair’s dwindling finances are to blame.

Speaking to PEOPLE, one source says that Kim had been planning to end the marriage for “a long time.” “She had not told anyone, not even family,” they continued. “She didn’t tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark.”

“There’s no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors,” another source said.. “He’s been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They’re not on good terms right now.”

Earlier this month, TMZ made a report claiming that the couple owes over $1 million in back taxes, dating back a decade.

Not only do they owe $1.1 million to the IRA in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties spanning multiple years, but they also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 in backdated taxes. Additionally, the couple’s Georgia mansion went into foreclosure and was put up for auction this year after the couple reportedly defaulted on a loan they took out in 2012.

Interestingly, Kim denied the foreclosure was happening on social media for months, despite official documents stating otherwise. “She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out,” a source told PEOPLE in February. “She’s not moving.”

After a long-running career on reality television, Kim reportedly has a $500,000 net worth, while Kroy, a former football player, is valued at $300,000.