Meghan Markle and Harry want to have their daughter christened at Windsor: report

Meghan Markle and Harry want daughter christened at Windsor

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle want to have their daughter christened at Windsor like her brother Archie, Daily Mail quoted a source as saying.

“Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother,” the report said, adding that the couple is happy “until circumstances allow”.

It said Queen Elizabeth could meet her granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen to have their daughter christened at the same place as Archie.

The Duke of Sussex recently returned to the United Kingdom to attend the unveiling of a statue of his mother Diana but was not accompanied by his wife and children.

He was criticized by some British tabloids for not meeting Queen Elizabeth during his stay in the UK. According to the reports, the Queen was in Scotland when Diana’s statue was unveiled in Kensington Palace.

