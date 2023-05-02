Rumors are circulating that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are leading “separate lives” and spending less time together, according to a royal insider who talked to GB News.

Furthermore, fans think Markle appeared to pull away from her husband when they were caught on the ‘Kiss Cam’ at a Lakers game last week. As King Charles’ coronation on May 6th approaches, we’ll break down the Sussexes’ alleged challenges.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Leading Separate Lives’ According To Royal Insider Royal commentator Celia Walden sat down with GB News last week, and dished that the Archetypes podcaster and Spare author are “pursuing different agendas.” Warden added that the married couple is “breaking apart and leading separate lives.”

She added that this seems to be due to their individual public duties.”[Markle] wants the attention kept firmly on her because that is where the attention should always be,” Warden noted. The source added, “I think also there are already whispers of the idea that Harry and she seem to be breaking apart from each other in terms of their agendas slightly.”

“They are both sort of leading slightly separate lives in terms of their public duties at the moment.” Warden went on, “And I suppose that is tricky for her because she needs the whole couple of thing to be front and center.”

Despite reports that the couple is in trouble, they went on a date night to a Lakers game in Los Angeles on April 24th. After the traditional ‘Kiss Cam’ zoomed in on the happy couple, Harry appeared to lean in for a kiss from Markle, who appeared to be extra giggly and turned away as her husband approached her.

Following that, Harry made a silly face as thousands cheered them on, encouraging them to kiss. Instead, Markle grabbed Harry’s arm and seemed to laugh off a prospective kiss.

While this blink-and-you-miss-it moment may not be the most important, some fans think it is worth revisiting and rewatching as rumors about the Sussexes might not be “doing so hot,” as one wrote on Twitter.

“Why didn’t she kiss him?” another tweeted as someone else chimed in that it “really isn’t anyone’s business” or that “not kissing might not mean there’s anything bad between them.”