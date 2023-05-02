Kim Kardashian Arrived at Met Gala Looking Met Gala-Ready in Head-to-Toe Chanel

Kim Kardashian has already nailed the Met Gala theme despite that it is just Monday. Yesterday, the billionaire businesswoman teased what’s to come by attending Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City, dressed in an outfit that perfectly represented this year’s show, which honors the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Kim wore a skintight, midriff-baring gray Chanel crop top with a black leather shirt that perfectly folded into her matching pointed-toe boots. She completed the ensemble with a pair of black leather motorcycle gloves, a black quilted trunk from the design house, and enormous shield sunglasses with the ‘CC’ logos prominently printed on both sides and a gold-and-leather chain lanyard hanging from the lenses.

Kim wore her dark brunette hair back in a low-slung ponytail with a center part, keeping her makeup and hair basic with just a swipe of pink lipstick and a dusting of bronzer. Kardashian’s newest excursion rejects allegations that she and her reality TV-famous family were not invited to this year’s Met Gala.

A source told CNN in March that Kim would not be going because Wintour (the mastermind behind the entire event) was “cracking down” on the guest list, revealing “no Kardashians” made the cut. A month later, it was revealed that Kim would, in fact, be walking the Met steps in May and that she would not be the only Kardashian doing so.