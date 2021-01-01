Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas ‘Very Pleased’ With Sister Samantha’s ‘Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Book

The Duchess of Sussex’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., spoke with Us Weekly about her sister’s upcoming biography, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.”

Thomas was happy that Samantha was able to complete the book that she first announced in November 2017 following Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement. The first part will be released on Jan. 17.

“I’m just very pleased that she’s accomplished this book,” Markle’s dad said. “Let’s let her talk to you about the book.”

Samantha’s upcoming book has 330 pages and claims to expose the “hidden truths” about their family. Since the publication is about their family, readers could expect to find more details about Markle in it.

“Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels,” the official book description read. “Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.”

The duchess is not on speaking terms with both her dad and half-sister. Weeks before Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding in May 2018, Thomas got into a photo scandal.

He was caught staging pictures with the paparazzi and later on canceled his attendance to the Sussexes’ big day claiming he went through heart surgery. Later on, Samantha took the blame and said it was her who advised their dad to do it.

“The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money @KensingtonRoyal,” Samantha wrote on Twitter at the time.

Their brother, Thomas Markle Jr., claimed their dad was “deeply embarrassed” and was planning to apologize. However, Samantha denied his statement saying he wasn’t on speaking terms with their father.

“My father does not speak to my brother!” Samantha tweeted. “My brother is a lying scumbag to suggest that my father should apologize about anything. my brother said publicly apologize for stealing from my father to the extent of being disowned! @DailyMail should be sued!”

Markle’s estranged brother and sister have both said mean things against her in the past. But in the run-up to her wedding, they were hoping to receive an invite.

“But it’s not too late to send me an invite along with your entire family,” he wrote. “We should all be there to show our love and support on your wedding day, because that’s what families do. Not to mention, how long it’s been since we all seen and have gotten together, that would be very nice.”

“That’s her day. It’s her special moment. And I would love to be a part of it,” Samantha said in a previous interview. “It would be pleasing for us to be there and be invited. But it’s entirely her decision.”

Markle did not accept their requests. The duchess’ mom, Doria Ragland, was the only family member by her side to witness her wedding to Prince Harry.