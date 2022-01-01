Meghan Markle’s California Neighbors Nicknamed Her “Princess of Montecito” Because of Her Antics

Prince Harry is a devoted homemaker whose wife is known for making reservations for “completely secluded” tables at restaurants, according to Closer magazine.

According to a source quoted in a new Closer magazine article about Meghan and Harry’s life in California, “If she’s going into Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she’ll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded.”

Closer implies that this is rather demanding behavior, but it is, in fact, very common among high-profile celebrities in general, including those it names as being on Meghan’s set, including “Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, James Corden, and their neighbors, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.”

The source adds: “Some of her favorite places were off the beaten track and not all that well-known, like gourmet sushi joints in the downtown area or authentic Mexican places in the area she grew up in. But, generally speaking, these days she likes higher-end hangouts like Cecconi’s, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish, or Lucky’s steakhouse in Montecito, which was recommended to them by Oprah. It’s become their favorite and they’re waiting on hand and foot.”

As per Thedailybeast, she spends most of her time in Montecito, but she also visits Los Angeles “every week or so,” according to the source, and still takes pleasure in hiking with her dogs.

The source said: “Meghan loves driving around L.A. to go to the same hiking trails that she used to visit back in the day, well off the beaten track. Often she’ll head off just herself and the dogs, which gives her time to reflect.”

The Closer article paints a picture of Harry as a househusband, saying: “He’s up at the crack of dawn getting the kids fed, washed and dressed. Meghan’s often very busy on business Zoom calls or nipping into L.A. for meetings, which Harry often chauffeurs her to. Then he’s back to the kids as soon as possible because he doesn’t like leaving them with nannies.”

The Sussexes have been contacted by The Daily Beast for comment on the article.