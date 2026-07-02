Madonna reveals why stuffed octopus has become her bedtime companion

Madonna has reflected on the life-threatening health crisis that led to her being placed in a medically induced coma after she developed a serious bacterial infection and sepsis.

The 67-year-old pop star was admitted to an intensive care unit in 2023 after her condition deteriorated. She was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma for two days while receiving treatment after experiencing lung and kidney failure.

The medical emergency forced Madonna to postpone her tour as she focused on her recovery. After spending several months away from the stage, she was eventually able to resume performing and continue her Celebration Tour.

In a new interview with Vogue Italy, recorded at her home in London, the singer shared a personal reminder of the difficult experience. Madonna introduced viewers to Octavia, a purple stuffed octopus that she said she sleeps with every night.

Explaining the significance of the toy, Madonna said: “This is my do-do. Her name is Octavia. I sleep with her every night. A couple of years ago, I was really sick in the hospital. I was in a coma, and this beautiful nurse who was taking care of me, her name was Olivia.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Photo by Madonna / Instagram

“She was screaming at me every day, telling me I needed to get up, I needed to get out of the ICU, and she really gave me a lot of courage and hope.

“When I got out of the hospital and came home, my sister gave me this octopus. I looked at her and all I could think about was my nurse who took care of me.”

Madonna explained that the name Octavia was inspired by Olivia, the nurse who supported and encouraged her while she was critically ill.

The stuffed octopus has since become an emotional symbol of her recovery and a reminder of the care she received during one of the most serious health challenges of her life.

Madonna previously spoke about the ordeal during her Celebration Tour performance in Los Angeles in 2024. Addressing the audience, she reflected on what she described as a “near death” experience and acknowledged the people who helped her recover.

Her return to the stage marked an important moment following months of uncertainty over her health and touring plans. The singer continued the tour after recovering from the infection.

The latest interview offers a more personal look at her experience, highlighting the lasting impact of the nurse who cared for her and the family gift that now reminds her of the encouragement she received in intensive care.