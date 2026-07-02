Nebraska Woman Faces Four Felony Charges After 9-Month-Old Baby Dies

A Nebraska woman has been arrested on four felony charges following the death of a 9-month-old baby in rural Box Butte County, authorities announced.

Alyssa Parkins of Alliance is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death, strangulation resulting in death, and two counts of intentional child abuse that did not result in injury or death. The most serious accusation, intentional child abuse resulting in death, is classified as a Class IB felony under Nebraska law.

The investigation began on June 22, 2026, when Box Butte County sheriff’s deputies were called to Box Butte General Hospital after the infant was brought to the emergency room without signs of life. Medical personnel attempted lifesaving treatment but were unable to revive the child, according to court documents.

The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies identified several concerns during their initial response, prompting a broader investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death. The agency has not publicly announced a final cause or manner of death, and the criminal case remains active.

According to allegations detailed in court records, Parkins and her boyfriend told investigators that the infant had been sleeping on a bed inside the couple’s fifth-wheel camper. Parkins reportedly said the baby had choked on part of a cracker earlier that day, but that she believed she had cleared most of the food from the child’s airway.

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Parkins told investigators she later gave the infant a bottle and placed her on a bed, using a pillow to prop her up and covering her with a blanket. She said she attempted to wake the child after her boyfriend returned at about 6:30 p.m., but found the baby unresponsive.

The couple reportedly described several attempts to get a reaction from the infant, including blowing air toward her face and performing sternum rubs. Court documents say they also took the baby outside near a pool of water before deciding to drive her to the hospital.

Investigators said the couple did not call 911 or request an ambulance. They contacted the hospital before placing the child in a vehicle and driving there themselves. Emergency room employees later told law enforcement that the baby showed no signs of life when she arrived.

Court records also describe observations that raised concerns about the infant’s condition and care. Investigators reported that the baby’s hands and feet were heavily covered with dirt and that the child’s scalp had areas of dry, scaling skin. Those observations were included in the investigation but do not, by themselves, establish how the infant died.

The sheriff’s office has released few additional details, saying further disclosure could interfere with the investigation or affect the people involved. Officials credited the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, Alliance Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol with assisting in the case.

If convicted of the Class IB felony, Parkins would face a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison. Nebraska law allows a maximum sentence of 20 years for a Class IIA felony, while a Class IIIA felony can carry up to three years in prison, post-release supervision, a fine, or a combination of penalties.

The allegations remain unproven. Parkins is presumed innocent unless prosecutors establish her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in court.