Chicago West Got “Caught” Raiding Kim Kardashian’s Designer Closet in Adorable New Photo

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable snapshot of her mini-me Chicago West carrying a hot pink see-through handbag on Thursday, June 24. “Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff,” Kim captioned with heart emojis as Chicago walks through the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s luxe (and gigantic!) designer closet.

Chicago looks effortlessly stylish in an oversized tie dye tee and a bright grin. Fans can also spot plenty of Kim’s Birkin bags in the background, along with snakeskin thigh-high boots and translucent heels. It’s clear Chicago takes after her mom’s fashion sense!

Kim’s “Chi Chi Princess” has been making her budding fashion icon status known with matching outfits with cousins Dream Kardashian and True Thompson. Chicago even did True’s makeup in March 2021! When will she do “triplet” cousin Stormi Webster’s makeover with Kylie Jenner’s skincare products?

After turning three years old on Jan. 15, 2021, Chicago is stealing the spotlight.

“You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!” Kim wrote on Instagram with chic never-before-seen glam photos of the tot. “You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy.”

Check out Chicago’s purse-stealing pic plus more of her cutest photos below!

Cutest Clutch

“Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff,” Kim captioned an adorable pic of Chicago carrying a clutch with heart emojis in June 2021.

Fashion Forward

Chicago is wearing red cowboy boots and a studded denim jacket in a very chic pic alongside older brother Saint. “I am done,” aunt Khloe commented with heart-eye emojis in May 2021.

I Scream, You Scream

Saint and Chicago are too cute with matching shouts in a sweet May 2021 pic.

Brother-Sister Time

“OMGGGGG,” mom Kim captioned an adorable sibling snapshot in May 2021.

Fun in the Sun

Chicago gives a model pout while Kim looks radiant in a sun-filled pic from Psalm’s 2nd birthday party in May 2021.