Lori Loughlin ‘Prays Day And Night’ Amid Prison Sentence, Wants To Reunite With Daughters: Report

Lori Loughlin is working on her spiritual side while serving her prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 56, has turned to a higher power and worked on growing her faith to get through her two-month prison stint, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly.

“She prays day and night. Her faith has gotten her through it,” the source said, adding that the “Full House” alum “spends her free time reading books.”

Loughlin is expected to be released from the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California, by the end of the month. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who is also serving time in Lompoc, California, will be staying in prison longer as his release date is not until April 2021.

With Loughlin just days away from release, she is already excited about reuniting with her daughters Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21.

“She can’t wait to be home with her girls,” the tipster added.

Loughlin and Giannulli, 57, admitted in May to paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits.

At the time, the actress apologized for what she did and admitted that she made the “awful decision” because she thought she was acting out of love but realized later she was giving her daughters unfair advantage.