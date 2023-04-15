Jessica Simpson Alarms Fans With Super-Skinny Look, Friends Concerned About Dramatic Weight Loss

While Jessica Simpson flaunts her trim form on social media, she seems oblivious to criticism and questions regarding her weight reduction. The 42-year-old singer posted pictures of herself wearing a brown low-cut corset dress on Instagram after hearing rumors that her family and close friends are worried about her weight.

The singer of “I Want Love You Forever” completed her ensemble with ridiculously large sunglasses, a pair of black knee-high boots (which were definitely designed for walking), and a gold Louis Vuitton purse with a matching watch.

She also chose to have her blonde hair fashioned in waves and have a French manicure with multicolored accents. The Texas native went to Instagram to reassure her admirers amid the constant questions about her appearance and weight loss and said that she has been sober for a long time.

Gotham – Getty Images

Others’ opinions and judgments may still hurt you profoundly with their constant nagging “You will never be good enough,” she said. “As much as I have learned to tune out damaging sounds,” she said.

“I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it,” is the most crucial lesson I have learned over the last five years without alcohol serving as a guard for escape.

Despite her pleading, on Tuesday when she landed in New York City with her husband Eric Johnson, the singer was observed appearing leaner than ever while wearing skintight leather trousers and a bright green cropped jacket.