Behind the Scenes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Struggles, Shares Spiritual Advisor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly struggling with the royal backlash as he gets ready to attend the King’s Coronation alone. When it was revealed on Wednesday that only Harry, 38, will visit the UK for the momentous occasion, Deepak Chopra, the couple’s spiritual adviser, offered his opinion on the circumstance.

Since the Coronation falls on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, Meghan, 41, and their two kids will remain in the country. The stress and tension surrounding their well-recognized media initiatives, however, seem to be affecting the duo.

Alternative medicine expert Deepak Chopra spoke openly about how these incidents affected the couple’s health.

The Sussexes, he told the Daily Mail, are “struggling,” he said, adding, “I hope they come out of it laughing. I believe there is too much drama around them; everyone should keep to themselves.”

Chopra said that it would be wise for the couple to avoid discussing the breakup in public since doing so may attract further criticism from observers. If you respond, you’ll just exacerbate the problem, therefore my recommendation is to ignore it, he stated.

They won’t say anything if you ignore it, therefore they’ll stop speaking. Omid Scobie, the biographer of the couple, attested that Meghan’s choice to stay in California was impacted by Archie’s birthday. He believes Harry will visit the UK “pretty soon.”

According to a royal source, the King would be “delighted” to have his youngest son present. The source said “The King has expressed his love for both of his sons in the past, and that love still exists.



Harry would have felt awful about missing the event.” Then they said, “Archie’s birthday has given Meghan the ideal justification to remain behind and, given everything, it’s probably the appropriate thing to do.”