Daycare teacher arrested after video shows her abusing child with a pointer and chair

A former pre K teacher in Las Cruces New Mexico is now facing several felony child abuse charges after investigators say surveillance video captured her physically abusing a young child at a daycare.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, 27-year-old Jennifer Hernandez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of intentional child abuse. Each charge is considered a third-degree felony.

Police say the investigation began in late February after a child’s parents went to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office with serious concerns. The parents believed a child may have been abused at a daycare facility and asked authorities to look into the situation.

Because the alleged abuse happened within the city limits of Las Cruces, the case was turned over to the Las Cruces Police Department.

As detectives began their investigation, they requested surveillance footage from the Discovery Development Center, where Hernandez had worked as a pre K teacher. After reviewing the recordings, police say they discovered several disturbing moments involving a young boy under the age of 10.

Investigators say the video appears to show Hernandez physically abusing the child multiple times while he was at the daycare. Police reports state that the incidents happened during the early morning hours of December 9, 2025.

According to police documents obtained by KFOX14, the surveillance footage captured several acts of alleged abuse.

Investigators claim the video shows Hernandez picking up a chair and striking the boy with the metal legs. In another moment, she is seen slapping the child several times in the mouth and face.

Police also say the video shows Hernandez using a pointer to strike the child in the face and head at least twice. In one instance, the boy reportedly fell to the ground after being hit. Authorities say all of the incidents happened while the child was inside the daycare.

Despite the alleged violence, police said the child did not suffer great bodily harm. However, investigators still described the incidents as serious enough to lead to multiple felony charges.

Following the investigation, Hernandez was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. Police say she is currently being held without bond.

The Discovery Development Center, where the incidents allegedly took place, has been cooperating with the investigation, according to authorities. Police said the daycare’s ownership and management have worked with detectives as they reviewed evidence and gathered information.

Former Teacher Strikes Child with Chair at Las Cruces Daycare, Faces Multiple Charges. (Photo Screenshot by KFOX14 / YouTube)

Investigators have not released further details about how long Hernandez had been working at the daycare or whether any additional incidents may have taken place. Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are continuing to review evidence connected to the case.

Authorities are also asking anyone who may have additional information about the situation to contact the Las Cruces Police Department.

For now, Hernandez remains in custody as the case moves forward through the legal system while investigators continue to piece together exactly what happened inside the daycare classroom that day.