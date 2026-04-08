Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Brand ‘Unlikely to Suffer Long-Term Damage’ Despite Netflix Step Back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand is unlikely to suffer lasting damage despite reports that Netflix has pulled back from the Duchess’s lifestyle venture, As Ever, at least according to one PR expert who says the situation is far more routine than headlines suggest.

PR consultant Olivia Bell, speaking with The Express, argued that the streaming giant’s apparent retreat should be viewed through the lens of an industry where partnerships regularly shift, especially when high-profile names are involved.

“The Netflix decision will inevitably generate headlines, but it doesn’t automatically signal long-term damage to the Sussex brand,” Bell said. “Partnerships in this space are often fluid, particularly when expectations on both sides are high. The bigger question now is what comes next.”

Bell pointed to a broader pattern with the couple, noting that they are still in the process of defining who they are outside the monarchy. “There’s still a sense that Meghan and Harry are shaping what their post-royal identity looks like, and when projects don’t land as strongly as expected, it can create the impression of starting again,” she explained.

The Duchess of Sussex recently announced she had ended her partnership with Netflix. (Photo by Getty Images)

She was quick to add, however, that this perception rarely reflects the full picture. Behind the scenes, she suggested, opportunities are almost always in Development — they simply go unnoticed until a prominent partner like Netflix steps away and draws the camera’s eye.

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From a reputation management perspective, Bell was unequivocal. “From a PR standpoint, this is recoverable,” she said, noting that Meghan has been building her presence in the lifestyle and wellness space for some time. The task now, Bell argued, is demonstrating that As Ever can hold its own without the Netflix name attached to it.

Ultimately, the consultant framed the development as a bump rather than a breakdown. “The reality is that Meghan will always generate media attention, and while that brings scrutiny, it also brings opportunity.”

“Moments like this can look like setbacks publicly, but they’re often part of a wider business journey. There are likely other avenues already being explored, even if they’re not yet visible,” Bell concluded — a reminder that in the world of celebrity branding, the story rarely ends where the headlines do.

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