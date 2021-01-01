Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney For Not Being Open About Her Love Life on KUWTK

“We were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”

Khloe Kardashian is calling out her sister Kourtney for not being open about her love life in the past few seasons of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

In a preview clip for Thursday’s “KUWTK” reunion, host Andy Cohen brought up a point Khloe made in Season 17, in which she said she’s “shared a lot more” of her personal life in later seasons of the show compared to her sisters Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, and her mom Kris Jenner.

When Andy asked Khloe if she feels like she’s “carried the show for the past few seasons,” Khloe said, “There’s been times that I think that was maybe what I was going through, because you could also say Kourtney and Scott [Disick] at the beginning… so much was about them but maybe there wasn’t as much going on in other peoples’ lives.”

The Good American founder added that she and her sister Kim have “openly” discussed the topic, saying that they feel like they’ve given “so much” while others weren’t “holding up their end of the deal.”

“If other people are going through things and choosing not to share, that’s when it’s unfair,” Khloe said, before pointing out that “if there’s really nothing else going on in someone else’s life, what are they supposed to share?”

Andy then asked Khloe if there was anything specifically that was going on in a family member’s life that wasn’t shown on the series, but she felt like should have been documented.

Khloe named Kourtney’s decision not to show her love life on the series.

While the “Revenge Body” star noted that her sister likely didn’t want to talk about her dating life after seeing “how much the public was in” her relationship with Scott Disick, Khloe revealed that they weren’t “even allowed to talk” about Kourtney’s love life.

“We’re not saying to put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention [him] even though there’s paparazzi photos,” Khloe shared. “So we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”

While Kourtney didn’t respond to Khloe in the clip, she didn’t appear to be very happy. We’ll see how the conversation plays out when Part 1 of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion airs this Thursday on E!.