Kris Jenner Sparks Six-Toe Conspiracy After Foot Pic Has Internet Doing a Double Take

Kris Jenner has found herself at the center of a whole new internet frenzy, and this time it’s got everything to do with her feet.

The 69-year-old Kardashian star shared what seemed like a harmless photo on Instagram, posing gracefully on a staircase in a sleek, patterned dress, black heels, and a gold handbag. She was dressed for a special occasion — her mother’s 91st birthday lunch — and captioned the shot, “Oscar de la Renta for my mom’s 91st birthday lunch.”

But in true Kardashian fashion, it wasn’t long before fans started zooming in and dissecting every detail. And what caught their attention? Her left foot. The moment the picture went live, commenters started flooding her feed with the same question: Does Kris Jenner have six toes?

One confused follower asked, “Does she have 6 toes or am I trippin?” Another chimed in more directly, “You have 6 toes??” The comments kept coming, reported Page Six.

Some fans, however, weren’t buying into the six-toe theory and tried to put the mystery to rest. One user offered a possible explanation, saying, “No, only 5, it’s the sandal that has beige inside!” suggesting the illusion was just a trick of the shoe design and lighting.

Kris hasn’t responded to the toe talk, and to be fair, she’s probably used to the internet losing its mind over the tiniest details in Kardashian photos by now.

This isn’t the first time Kris — or her daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie — have faced scrutiny over their posts. In fact, Khloe recently opened up about her own photo editing habits and how they’ve evolved over the years.

Speaking on her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast in July, the 41-year-old admitted that she used to heavily alter the photos she posted online. “There was a time that I definitely did,” she said, explaining how certain people around her made her feel like she had to filter and retouch everything. “I also think it was the era,” she added. “I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now.”

But Khloe didn’t hold back on the toll it took on her self-image. She revealed that at one point, she thought her edited photos were a more accurate version of herself than her real appearance. “If I got paparazzied, I’d be like, ‘I don’t look like that, I look like this photo,’” she said. “I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, ‘We have to lay off the filters.’”

She even admitted the edits got out of hand, joking that she ended up looking like a “cartoon character.”

The Kardashians have long lived under the microscope when it comes to beauty, and it seems that even a toe — real or not — can spark a viral moment.

Whether it was an optical illusion or just some oddly placed sandal stitching, one thing’s for sure — the internet will always find something to talk about when the Kardashians post a photo.