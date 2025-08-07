Chaos at WNBA Games as Fans Keep Throwing Bright Green Sex Toys on the Court

Things got weird again in the WNBA Tuesday night when a bright green sex toy was thrown onto the court during the Los Angeles Sparks’ 100-91 win over the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena. It’s not even the first time this week something like this has happened — and players and coaches are getting fed up.

It all went down after Sparks guard Kelsey Plum sank a free throw late in the second quarter. Just moments later, the sex toy flew in from the baseline and landed dangerously close to Fever star Sophie Cunningham’s leg, making her jump in total shock. Plum didn’t hesitate — she kicked the thing right off the court.

Kelsey Plum Kicks Away Flying Sex Toy as WNBA Game Gets Wild in LA (Kirby Lee/ Imagn Images)

Security quickly covered the object with towels and began looking into who might have thrown it, though there’s been no word yet on whether the person was found.

According to Fox News, Sparks coach Lynne Roberts didn’t hold back after the game, calling the act “ridiculous,” “dumb,” and “stupid.” She added, “It’s also dangerous, and you know, player safety is No. 1, respecting the game, all those things. I think it’s really stupid.”

Plum also chimed in, making it clear they’re trying not to let it distract them. “I thought too we did a great job, Indiana included, just playing on,” she said. “Don’t give it any attention. The refs, I really appreciate them too.”

But this wasn’t a one-off. The exact same type of toy was tossed on the court during the final minute of a game in Atlanta just a week earlier, when the Golden State Valkyries beat the Dream. It happened again two days later in Chicago during the Valkyries’ win over the Sky.

By then, players had had enough. Sky center Elizabeth Williams called it out Friday, saying, “It’s super disrespectful. I don’t really get the point of it. It’s really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up.”

The league finally responded after the Atlanta incident by arresting 23-year-old Delbert Carver, who was hit with charges including disorderly conduct, public indecency, and criminal trespass, according to Cleveland.com. The WNBA has now made it clear that anyone who throws objects onto the court will be ejected, potentially face criminal charges, and be banned from attending games for a year.

But that didn’t stop it from happening again on Tuesday night — not just in Los Angeles, but also in Brooklyn during the New York Liberty’s game against the Dallas Wings. A similar toy hit the court at Barclays Center. The Liberty have declined to comment.

Despite strong warnings and even an arrest, the bizarre trend seems to be growing. While many hope the league’s zero-tolerance policy will bring it to an end, for now, players are left dodging more than just defenders.

With fan behavior becoming a serious concern, the WNBA is under pressure to put an end to the chaos before someone gets hurt — or before things spiral even further.