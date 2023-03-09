Meghan and Prince Harry are ‘matter-of-fact’ about the eviction of Frogmore House: “The King just can’t sit back”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not challenging King Charles’ decision to remove them from their house in the United Kingdom, Frogmore Cottage. According to a source in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “matter-of-fact” about being asked to leave Frogmore Cottage and are not trying to overturn the decision. According to the source, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, are content to raise their two children in California, where they relocated in 2020 after standing down as senior members of the royal family.

Others close to the couple, however, think the choice is “unfortunate,” especially in terms of security, as Frogmore Cottage near Windsor was a safe haven for the couple and their children, 3-year-old Archie Harrison and 1-year-old Lilibet Diana when they visited the U.K.

Last week, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told PEOPLE, “We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.” The statement came after The Sun reported that King Charles wants to move his brother Prince Andrew to the property. The Queen’s second son, who stepped down from public life due to his ties to infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein, now lives at the much larger Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

According to sources, the couple was aware of the relocation before the publication of Prince Harry’s book, Spare, in January. From 2019 until 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan stayed at Frogmore Cottage. Before the birth of Archie in 2019, the couple moved from the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London to the property. They briefly stayed in Canada before settling in Meghan’s home state of California after leaving their working royal roles in early 2020.

It is unclear if the couple would be reimbursed for a portion of the $2.9 million they spent on modifications and rental costs on the home over several years, given their lease has not yet expired. According to royal historian Robert Lacey, King Charles is making steps that Queen Elizabeth did not.

“Charles is now the guardian of the institution. The King just can’t sit back,” he says. “It shows Charles has steel that his mother lacked. The Queen could never bring herself to confront Harry as an adult.” It’s unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan will return to the U.K for Charles’ coronation in May.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement this weekend, “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”