Prince Harry’s comments regarding his breakup with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas gone viral

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was released last month, but his insights on royal life continue to make headlines. This is especially true in his reflections on his previous relationships, with Harry praising his former partners, including Chelsy Davy, Florence Brudnell-Bruce, and Caroline Flack, and opening up about the difficulties they faced while being followed by photographers and hounded by paparazzi, which ultimately led to their breakups.

It was his statements on ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas that went viral this week, with Prince Harry talking out about her help in breaking down his emotional boundaries, and how the couple eventually broke up amicably after dating from 2012 to 2014.

“She was the first person to help me across that barrier, to help me unleash the tears,” Harry explained of Cressida helping him to cry for the first time since his mother’s burial. “It was cathartic, it accelerated our bond and added an element rare in past relationships: immense gratitude. I was indebted to Cress.”

Going on to open up about their break up, Harry continued: “That was the reason why, when we got home from Kazakhstan, I felt so miserable, because, at some point during that ski trip, I’d realized that we weren’t a match.

“I just knew. Cress, I think, knew as well. There was massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty – but not love everlasting. She was always clear about not wanting to take on the stresses of being a royal, and I was never sure I wanted to ask her to do so, and this unalterable fact, though it had been lurking in the background for some time, became undeniable on those Kazakh slopes. Suddenly it was clear. This can’t work.”

He continued: “The day after we got home from Kazakhstan I phoned a mate, who was also close with Cress. I told him about my feelings and asked for advice. Without hesitation, the mate said that if it was done it must be done quickly. So I drove straight over to see Cress. She was staying with a friend. Her bedroom was on the ground floor, with windows looking onto the street. I heard cars and people going by as I sat gingerly on the bed and told her my thoughts.

“She nodded. None of it seemed to surprise her. These things had been on her mind as well. ‘I’ve learned so much from you, Cress’. She nodded. She looked at the floor, tears running down her cheeks. Damn, I thought. She helped me cry. And now I’m leaving her in tears.” While sad, the couple’s breakup was clearly amicable, with the two remaining friends. Actually, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked Cressida Bonas to their wedding in 2018.