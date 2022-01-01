Josh Hall and Christina Haack Get Married on the Hawaiian Island of Maui

Josh Hall and Christina Haack wed on the Hawaiian island of Maui after exchanging vows in a private ceremony earlier this year. Christina Haack described the wedding as an “amazing night filled with love.”

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” Christina wrote on Instagram on Sep. 4, along with a photo of the couple from the sunset evening. “Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

Josh, 40, sported a light khaki suit, black velvet loafers, and a traditional Hawaiian ti leaf lei, while Christina, 39, wore a long mermaid-style gown with delicate floral appliqués and a sweeping train of tulle fabric.

A source told Fox News in April that the HGTV celebrity had secretly wed her year-long partner. Josh posted a supporting message for his bride on Instagram after the wedding as a result of the couple receiving some critical remarks about their relationship on social media.

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible,” he captioned the April 13 post. “No one or [nothing] will keep her from achieving happiness/success. She doesn’t need anyone’s validation and certainly doesn’t let anyone’s disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

As per Eonline, Josh—who proposed to Christina in the fall of 2021— and also reminded his fans that social media is fake.

“Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted on any social media platforms,” he added. “They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved.”

The wedding ceremony comes two years after Christina announced her split from husband Ant Anstead.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote to her Instagram followers in September 2020. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”