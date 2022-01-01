Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in Recent Photo Showing Significant Changes to Lips and Face Following Plastic Surgery Rumors

KARDASHIAN fans say Kourtney looks unrecognizable in a recent photo that shows significant changes to her lips and face.

Fans have been talking about the founder of Poosh’s appearance for some time. Kourtney, 43, uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

She had freckles, eyebrows that were noticeably lighter, and a plumped pout. Additionally, the Kardashians star appeared to have a lot of blush on her cheeks.

It’s unclear if a filter, makeup, or another factor caused the changes. Kourtney used a filter to publish a video on her Instagram Story earlier in the day.



She appeared to have heavy makeup on and lighter eyes as a result of the effect. The mom of three’s appearance has generated much excitement among fans.



While some people speculate that she had surgery, there have been rumors circulating that she is pregnant.

Kourtney wouldn’t be the first person in the Kardashian family to undergo cosmetic surgery.

SHUTTING IT DOWN

Kourtney, 43, has allegedly undergone a butt lift, according to a recent fan idea shared on Reddit. The diva is seen in various old images from her early years flaunting her body in bikinis.



They paired the pictures with more recent pictures of the TV star flaunting her bottom in skimpy attire.

In later photos, Kourtney’s butt appeared noticeably larger, leading some fans to wonder whether filler was involved.



SURGERY SPECULATION



The Reddit user captioned their post: “Kourtney’s butt before and after – figured I’d do a Kollage. I think she had Sculptra starting in 2017. She looks great, just saying I think there have been some enhancements.”

Sculptra butt lift “uses a dermal filler injection to stimulate collagen production in the deeper layers of your skin,” according to Healthline.

Others rushed to the comments to express their own opinions regarding the mother of three’s larger backside.

“No, look at the under butt or the lower glutes. They look lifted now, perkier. It could be exercise,” a second noted.

“Pilates and yoga will help you lift your butt. It could be something else. The butt looks more shapely and toned. Almost rock hard,” they added.

“It is hard to tell in the first two, but that last one is pretty easy to tell even without the before pic. Definitely a tasteful skinny BBL,” a third remarked.

A third guessed: “She’s had great, restrained work.”

“The results are what you’d literally get from Sculptura. It makes it rounder and slightly bigger but looks more seamless and natural than a BBL,” another explained.

“Hers actually looks good though. Kim should take notes,” a fifth ripped.

“I think she’s had a touch of lipo and a mini bbl. She has the lipo marks on her back in some candid photos,” a final claimed.

KOURTNEY CLAP BACK

Regardless of the accusations, Kourtney has already refuted all plastic surgery rumors.

The television personality posted a throwback bikini photo of herself with her sisters, Kim, 41, and Khloe, 37, on Instagram in December.

A fan commented on the snap, shared by the Instagram account @popcultureangel: “Only one who really didn’t change was Kourt.”

However, a troll replied: “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changing them.

“Botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or BBL just to start.”

Kourtney then hit back by writing: “No better compliment than a too good to be really kind of compliment, but shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks. “And you were just getting started.”



AU NATURALE

As per us magazine, the founder of Poosh did film herself getting her face “lifted and contoured” in a new procedure in January, despite her denial of rumors that she had plastic surgery.

Kourtney informed her followers via an Instagram Story post: “I’m here doing my Le Visage Lift Contour.”

She described the procedure as “like lifting and contouring” as a tool was repeatedly placed against her skin.



The former Kourtney Kardashian then displayed the “magician” giving her the treatment before making a kissing gesture at the camera.