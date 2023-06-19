Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Expecting First Child Together

Exciting news for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! The 44-year-old reality star revealed during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182 on Friday that she is expecting their first child. The couple confirmed the joyful announcement by sharing a video of the moment on Instagram later that evening.

In the heartwarming clip, a beaming Kardashian, dressed in black, can be seen jumping up and down in the crowd at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium. She proudly holds up a handwritten sign with large black letters that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant!” Barker, visibly shocked, reacts on stage while one of his bandmates exclaims, “Someone’s having a baby!” The drummer then joins the audience to embrace his wife.

Representatives for Kardashian and Barker have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment regarding the pregnancy news.

Kardashian also shared additional details from the memorable evening on her Instagram Story. One post captured the perspective of her longtime friend Simon Huck as he recorded Barker’s heartfelt interaction with Kardashian after the announcement.

Further posts revealed the inspiration behind her sign—the music video for Blink-182’s hit song from 1999, “All The Small Things.” In a portion of the clip shared by Kardashian, a fan can be seen holding a sign that reads, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

Additionally, she posted a behind-the-scenes photo showcasing the process of creating the half-written sign. The words “Travis” and “Pregnant” are visible, with Kardashian herself seated in front of the large sheet of paper.

Kardashian and Barker already have six children combined from their previous relationships. Kourtney shares three children—Reign Aston (8), Mason Dash (13), and Penelope Scotland (10)—with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Barker has three children—Landon (19), Alabama (17), and Atiana (24)—from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

After years of friendship, Kardashian and Barker began dating in 2021 and quickly progressed their relationship. They got engaged in October of the same year, with Kardashian sharing the romantic beachside proposal photos on social media, captioned, “forever @travisbarker.”

In April 2022, the couple had an unofficial Las Vegas wedding and subsequently obtained their official marriage license for a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara. They then celebrated their love with an extravagant wedding ceremony in Italy on May 22 of the same year.