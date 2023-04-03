Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence from King’s Coronation could worsen royal conflict

According to PR expert Edward Coram-James, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose not to attend the King’s Coronation, they could exacerbate their ongoing dispute with the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to announce their intentions for the event on May 6 at News Break, but they have been formally invited.

CEO of Go Up Coram-James stated that the couple’s absence would be a “fatal, irreversible blow” to public image and could prolong the dispute in the long term. He went on to say that the Sussexes’ absence would likely generate more media notice than their presence, exacerbating the rift and accusations against the Royal Family.

Their departure may also reignite interest in the couple’s Netflix series and Harry’s book, both of which have fallen out of favor with the public. According to Coram-James, the “shadow of their absence” could overshadow the event and cause an unwanted diversion.

The Sussexes’ relationship with the Royal Family has been strained due to a number of issues, including their exit from royal responsibilities, relocation to the United States, and allegations made in the book Spare. These incidents have exacerbated the strained relationship and raised public and media scrutiny.

Insiders informed Yahoo earlier this month that Harry and Meghan had yet to decide whether to attend the celebrations, which coincide with their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

The couple has since confirmed they have been officially invited, with their spokesman saying: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

If the couple chooses to attend the Coronation, it could be a watershed moment in their relationship with the Royal Family, providing a chance to mend fences and work toward a more united front.

Their absence, however, would likely exacerbate the continuing conflict, drawing additional attention to the schism and reinforcing unfavorable views of both groups. With their relationship with the Royal Family at risk, the Sussexes’ choice to attend or not attend the King’s Coronation is important and will be carefully followed by the public and media equally.