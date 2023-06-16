Dylan Sprouse and Supermodel Barbara Palvin Are Engaged After 5 Years of Dating

After almost five years together, the duo announced their engagement through posts on Instagram on June 15, an announcement that was coupled with a joint interview with V Magazine. The proposal, as the pair disclosed, actually took place in September 2022 by the Banana Split actor.

Barbara, in conversation with the magazine on the same day, expressed her contentment with how they’ve chosen to progress their relationship, saying, “I knew we were building this story up, so I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way.”

Speculation about their engagement started swirling during the Mammoth Film Festival in March when Barbara was seen with a large diamond ring on her finger as she supported Dylan at the screening of his new movie, The Duel. However, the couple maintained discretion regarding their relationship status at the time.

The love between the couple, who started dating in 2018, has always been evident. It all started when Dylan messaged Barbara on Instagram, asking her out while he was in New York. Although it took her six months to respond, Barbara explained in a February 2019 interview with W Magazine that her hesitation was perhaps due to her not being in the right mindset and a subconscious realization that it could become something serious.

The couple confirmed their relationship status by going public on Instagram in August 2018 and made their first public appearance at a New York Fashion Week party in September. Despite their high-profile appearances, the couple enjoys a simpler, more low-key dating lifestyle.

In a 2019 interview with E! News, Dylan shared, “We like watching anime and chilling inside and eating ice cream together. That’s kind of our thing.”

The couple’s less extravagant preference for date nights was reiterated by Barbara in her birthday post for Dylan in 2021, calling him her “partner in all board and video games, the Naruto to my Sasuke.”

Celebrating each other’s milestones is another aspect of their relationship. Dylan promptly congratulated Barbara on Instagram when she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019, while Barbara often accompanies Dylan to his movie premieres, expressing her adoration for him during interviews.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, she praised Dylan, stating, “He’s very kind and gentle… That’s what I do on my day off: I spend it with the people I love and I’m very much in love right now.”