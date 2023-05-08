What ‘moaning’ King Charles said to Queen Camilla before coronation

Yesterday, King Charles III arrived at his Coronation at Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach. Despite the momentous occasion, the King appeared agitated, as he complained about running behind schedule.

A lip reader claims that he made a nine-word complaint about timeliness which was caught on camera. The expert believes that the King was moaning to his wife, Queen Camilla.

As reported by the Mirror, the lip reader claims he uttered to his wife: “We can never be on time, there’s always something…”. However, despite running behind, the King was officially crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in the Coronation service just after midday.

During the service, William, The Prince of Wales, pledged loyalty to the King in a solemn rite, kneeling to give an oath of allegiance to his father.

Body language expert Judi James observed that the pair appeared to have made “a pact to avoid too much eye contact” to avoid Charles being “overwhelmed with emotion”. She said that “touching body language” was seen between Charles and William during the ceremony.