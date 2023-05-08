The nurse noticed something hidden in a woman who was in a 14-year coma, ‘she alerted the doctor who made a troubling discovery’!

Health officials explain that a coma is a state where a patient is completely unresponsive and unaware of their surroundings, unable to react to light or sound or feel pain, and their eyes remain closed. Comas usually last for a limited time, such as days, weeks, or even months.

On the other hand, a patient in a vegetative state is unconscious but may show involuntary eye movements, teeth-grinding, and facial expressions. Some patients in a vegetative state may remain so for a prolonged period of time, including years or indefinitely.

Recently, a young woman who had been in a vegetative state for 14 years gave birth at a nursing facility, shocking the staff who were unaware that she was even pregnant. The incident has prompted police to investigate possible se-ual abuse of the patient. The woman had been in a vegetative state for over a decade after nearly drowning.

A staff member at the facility expressed disbelief and distress, stating that they had no idea she was pregnant until she was giving birth. The healthcare facility has released a statement indicating that they will be conducting an internal review to assess patient safety.

The facility stated that they are committed to finding the truth of the matter and ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. The woman, who is a member of the Apache Tribe, has not been identified in the media due to being the victim of se-ual abuse.

The tribe’s chairman expressed his disappointment and anger towards the caretakers and called for justice. Police have served a search warrant seeking DNA from male staff at the facility, and a 36-year-old nurse, Nathan, has been arrested on suspicion of impregnating the woman. Nathan, who was caring for the woman at the facility, has been charged with se-ual assault and vulnerable adult abuse. CNN reported this incident.