Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kanye West Amid Divorce Drama In ‘The Kardashians’ Teaser

In the latest teaser for “The Kardashians,” there is escalating tension between the Kardashians and their romantic partners.

A teaser was dropped by Hulu Sunday and it seems to hint at Kim Kardashian opening up about her current relationship with Kanye West amid their divorce drama.

She says, “It’s really hard with Kanye.” Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, and since then the former couple has faced some struggles in their dynamics. Kanye has been frequently posting on social media, ranting about Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, making the rapper’s relationship with the reality TV star difficult, reported Entertainment Tonight.

In the new teaser, a fight between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick is also hinted at. Kendall says to a confused Disick, “I’m so over this, Scott.” He then blankly stares, before saying, “I’m out.”

It’s not confirmed what the fight is about, but a different teaser from earlier this month had revealed that Kendall was angry. According to E! News, she said in the other footage, “This is so f**king ridiculous.”

There is drama in Khloe Kardashian’s life too. She describes her relationship with ex-Tristan Thompson as “complicated.” They have had an on-and-off relationship through the years, and share three-year-old daughter True together.

“The Kardashians,” which releases on Hulu on April 14, isn’t all negative. The latest teaser also gives a glimpse at Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to Travis Barker. Her mother Kris Jenner happily shares at the beginning of the teaser, “One of the biggest things in her life is about to happen, and Kourtney has no idea.”

Then the focus shifts to Barker getting down on one knee on a beach. It is filled with roses and Kourtney looks surprised.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Kim and Kanye were seen together on Sunday, and it seemed they had put their very fight aside to cheer on their son Saint’s soccer game in Los Angeles. Kim appeared to be in a somber mood as she interacted with Kanye on the field. Their other children, North West, 8, as well as Chicago, 4, were also at the game.

This comes after it was recently reported that Kim is trying to “distance herself” from her estranged husband’s Instagram drama. He was banned from the app and pulled from the Grammys after he made a racial slur toward comedian Trevor Noah.

Kim is trying not to focus too much on Kanye or “concern herself with his Instagram posts and rants,” according to a source. The insider revealed that Kim is having a great time with her new boyfriend and would really like to “distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on.”

The source explained that Kim, who also shares Psalm, 2, with Kanye, only wants to concentrate on co-parenting with him. She wants to keep things amicable for the sake of their children.