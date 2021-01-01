The Royal Family Just Dropped A MAJOR Bombshell About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on rocky terms with the Palace ever since the duo opted to split from the royal family and move stateside.

In March 2021, the couple held a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Meghan alleged that she’d been mistreated by the British tabloids because of her race, and revealed that she had struggled with suicidal thoughts.

Then, just when we thought the drama couldn’t get worse, Prince Harry announced he’s working on a tell-all memoir, scheduled to hit shelves in 2022.

Phew! Safe to say, the Palace has been doing major damage control. Maybe that’s why they snubbed the former royal couple, and only just now responded to the backlash from fans. Keep reading for the details!

On July 25, Cosmopolitan reported the Harry and Meghan’s newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, had still not appeared on the official line of succession. As TMZ pointed out, this seemed odd as Lilibet had been born well over a month before, on June 4.

This delay appeared in stark contrast to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Archie and Louis, who were added to the line of succession 15 and 12 days after their birth, respectively. So, what was the holdup with Lilibet?

Could it have been a bombshell from the Palace, perhaps referencing the fact they never inteded to add Lilibet to the official line of succession? ITV’s Chris Ship weighed in on the drama by stating his opinion that the royals could be “making a point,” although a royal rep told Cosmo that the site is just “updated periodically.”

“You have got to ask what has taken them so long. All they have got to do is hit the paragraph button and put in a different number,” Ship explained, according to The Mirror. “They [the royals] must have done it before. They did it for Archie. Clearly, they did it for Louis when he was born.”

Lilibet was finally given a spot in the line of succession on July 26, appearing on the list behind her brother Archie. Interestingly, the pair are listed as “Master” and “Miss,” unlike their Cambridge cousins who have the “Prince” and “Princess” titles.

As Meghan explained in her Oprah interview, this is because the royal family had chosen to change protocol for her children. Hmm. The decision to remove the royal status of Harry and Meghan’s children sounds like another bombshell surprise from the Palace! We wonder whether their titles will be changed in the future. – shefinds