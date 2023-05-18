Kim Kardashian’s fans suspect she had plastic surgery after finding new TikTok video

Whether or not Kim Kardashian has undergone cosmetic surgery in recent years has felt like an unending and enduring debate among followers. She offered fans an up-close glimpse at her face after posting a new TikTok video to the account she operates with her eldest daughter North.

Fans can see the 42-year-old SKIMS founder and her 9-year-old daughter receive customized Cup of Noodles bowls in the video, and they gather together for a lovely photo at the conclusion. A lot of fans who saw the recording, which was shared in a recent Reddit post, are reexamining her features and discussing what appears changed, despite the fact that she denies ever having plastic surgery.

At the end of the video, the two showed the camera their noodles in a bag. North waved hers in front of it, and the SKKN mogul did the same. She also wore a Louis Vuitton silver raincoat.

Despite that Kardashian was wearing thick black sunglasses and the video quality was a little unclear some persuaded viewers claimed that Kardashian had rhinoplasty and fillers recently.

Some others commented on how her lips were more “plump” and thick, and how her nose appeared smaller. According to one admirer, Kardashian frequently “uses filters and Photoshop” to modify her content, so any variation in her look might be attributed to this rather than surgery.

Others, however, were still set in their beliefs about Kardashian possibly going under the knife. “Kim’s nose and lips look different in this?” one user asked. Another added, “Yikes. It’s for sure now.” Regarding her nose and lips, someone else replied, “They definitely look different.”

What Kardashian Has Said About Plastic Surgery

Many fans have noted that Kardashian’s face and figure have changed over her time in the limelight and ascent to celebrity, as well as since the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007. Despite the fact that much has been made about the businesswoman’s probable plastic surgery, she hasn’t had anything to say on the subject.

Notably, Kardashian spoke with Allure last year after causing a stir by wearing a classic gown first worn by Marilyn Monroe to the 2022 Met Gala. She talked about losing weight to fit into the outfit and refuted claims that she had plastic surgery.

Kardashian admitted to getting “a little bit of Botox,” after being asked about cosmetic alterations she has had for her face. She then clarified in the interview published in August 2022 that she has “no filler” in her cheeks or lips. She added, “Never filled either one, ever. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips … My eyebrows are real.”

Kim Kardashian has changed her look several times over the years! See photos of her from then and now. 📸 https://t.co/Ur5wQ9KO0V — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) October 30, 2022

“I’ve chilled, actually,” Kardashian continued regarding Botox procedures. The KKW Beauty icon discussed pressure to prioritize her appearance: “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet.”

She added, “It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

Fans and even cosmetic doctors on Twitter responded to her interview at the time, with some “doubting” her claims of no cheek or lip filler being “accurate.” As another user pointed out, while “her valuing looking perfect” or “promoting her as perfect” may be all Kardashian will “admit to,” the notion of “her valuing looking perfect” or “promoting her as perfect” might still create “unrealistic beauty standards” generally.