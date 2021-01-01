5 Natural Face Masks for Normal Skin

People blessed with normal skin are often fortunate because they don’t have to deal with dryness or early aging symptoms, acne and pimples and other characteristic troubles of dry or oily skin.

However, even normal skin needs nourishment and food to look youthful, glowing, and healthy. And the best way to derive all this is with the use of natural products that can be found in your kitchen. Listed below are some super simple, quick but effective things that can enhance your appearance.

Olive oil, bran, egg yolk

Mix one teaspoon of olive oil with 2 to 3 teaspoons of bran and one egg yolk. Mix these ingredients together well until they form a smooth paste. Apply the mask on your face and rinse after 20 minutes.

Your skin will feel super soft and supple with regular use. Olive oil lets your skin feel hydrated and smooth; bran acts as a scrub and scrapes away dead cells on the skin’s surface and egg yolk is a super food that gives skin all its essential nutrients.

Bananas, oranges, honey

Bananas are a wonder fruit. You can even do away with botox if you give your skin the bounty of bananas. There are several masks that people with normal skin can use with bananas. Mash half a ripe banana to a smooth paste. Apply on face for 20 minutes and wash off with warm water.

Alternatively, you can introduce two orange wedges along with the mashed bananas to form a paste and apply on skin. Wash with warm water after 20 minutes. Also, yet another application is mixing half ripe banana paste with two teaspoons of warm honey and applying on face. Wash with warm water after 20 minutes. Regular use of bananas on skin prevents skin from sagging and leaves it looking youthful and glowing.

Strawberries

Berries are great for your health as well as for beautiful skin. Mix half a cup of ripe strawberries with quarter cup of cornstarch to form a paste. Apply this paste on your face but avoid the eyes because strawberries have an acidic tendency and can irritate the eyes if they come in contact.

Leave the mask on your face for 30 minutes before rinsing with cool water. Besides providing nourishment, your face will look fresh and revitalized.

Yogurt, orange, aloe

If you don’t have time to visit a professional, you can get the benefits of the same at home. Mix one teaspoon of plain yogurt with juice of a quarter orange, some orange pulp and a teaspoon of aloe.

It cannot get any more exotic than this. Leave this paste on your face for at least five minutes and finally rinse it off. This mask gives you spa like treatment and revitalizes skin.

Egg, lemon, milk powder, witch hazel

For the very popular Marie Antoinette Mask, mix one egg with juice of one lemon, 4 tablespoons of non-fat dry milk powder and one tablespoon of witch hazel in a blender.

This mask can be applied to your face and neck and left to sit for 15 minutes. Rinse off the paste with lukewarm water. Do this regularly for softer, cleaner, and youthful-looking skin.

If you don’t have the time or the money to spare for a salon or spa treatment, make use of these DIY home masks for a brighter and more beautiful complexion.