Kim Kardashian Reveals She Suffered a “Little Brain Aneurysm” Amid Stress from Divorce and Motherhood

Kim Kardashian is opening up about a terrifying health scare — and the emotional toll that comes with it. In a newly released teaser for the upcoming season of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 45-year-old mom of four gets visibly emotional as she shares a shocking medical revelation. The clip shows Kim lying in an MRI scanner before she tells her family, “There was a little aneurysm.”

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction says it all. “Whoa!” she blurts out, wide-eyed and clearly alarmed. When asked what caused the aneurysm, Kim explains, “They were like, ‘Just stress’, reported E! Online.

And stress is something she’s had plenty of. In other parts of the preview, Kim is seen crying as she struggles through a section of her bar exam for law school. Moments later, the footage cuts to her breaking down while talking about her divorce from ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, who’s the father of her four children. “I’m happy it’s over,” she admits tearfully. “My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.”

“I’m Happy It’s Over” Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional Talking About Kanye and Her Health (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

At one point, she’s seen sitting at a table, raw and exhausted, asking herself, “Last night I was like, ‘Why the f— is this happening?’”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.” While they’re fairly common and often not serious, a ruptured aneurysm can cause bleeding in the brain — something doctors refer to as a hemorrhagic stroke.

For Kim, the diagnosis appears to have been caught early, but it’s clear the experience has rattled her. Stress has already taken a visible toll on her health before. During the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, she revealed her psoriasis had flared up again — something she hadn’t experienced since her divorce.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” Kim shared, admitting she’d been feeling “pretty tested” by West recently. “I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect.”

(“Just Stress” Kim Kardashian Reveals the Shocking Cause Behind Her Aneurysm Scare (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

That “protection,” she explained, is mostly about her kids — North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. Kim said one of them recently overheard something about their dad’s public behavior, and it broke her heart. “They’re gonna know things,” she said. “They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behavior is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected.”

Kim admitted she used to feel a deep sense of guilt over West’s struggles, saying she always felt responsible for helping him. “I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him],” she said. “I should’ve stuck it out or I could’ve helped, but this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.”

Reflecting on their current situation, she added quietly, “It is so f—— sad.” Between the stress of motherhood, her law studies, and her very public divorce, Kim’s life hasn’t exactly been calm. But this latest revelation — “There was a little aneurysm” — might be her most vulnerable moment yet.