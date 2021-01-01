Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner teased by unwanted house guest: Video

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner saved a sparrow’s life and hilariously attempted to let the bird out of their Malibu vacation home in a heart-melting Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ bonus clip.

The chirping bird retreats back into the Kardashian-Jenner closet for another look-around before finally flying out the bedroom patio door. “I needed that bird whistle of yours,” Khloe jokes to Kendall.

Read Also: Find Out the Net Worth Of All the Kardashian-Jenners

“Hello, bird! Oh poor guy, how do we get him out?,” Kendall reacts. Khloe explains, “I opened up the closet, and it came for my face.”

Khloe is more focused on how the bird got inside in the first place. “How the hell did he get in here?!” she jokes as the little bird flies up to the ceiling. Kendall points out that birds could “kill themselves” by hovering near vents.

Read the original article on geo.tv