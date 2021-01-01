Meghan & Kate’s relationship takes a surprising new turn

Reports of tensions between Meghan Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton have been circling on and off since, well, the Duchess of Sussex began dating Prince Harry – at one point even being substantiated by Meghan herself.

But according to new insider information that’s all about to change.

While Meghan and Kate have never been geographically further apart, a new report reveals the royals are “closer than ever” as they work on mending their relationship.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” a palace insider claimed to Us Weekly.

“Meghan and Kate’s relationship was never that close. And now they’re closer than ever and working on their relationship for the sake of the family.”

The famously reported feud was finally addressed publicly by Meghan in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While chatting to Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex alleged it was Kate who made her cry in the lead up to her wedding to Prince Harry – not the other way round as widely reported.

“A few days before the wedding [Kate] was upset about something… and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings,” Meghan told Oprah.

“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something not only I didn’t do but happened to me,” she added, referring to the tiff, which was allegedly over flower girl outfits.

After pointing the finger back at Kate, Meghan went on to allege that the sisters-in-law have resolved the matter, with the Duchess of Cambridge apparently “apologizing”.

Another source revealed to the publication it was the birth of Harry and Meghan’s second child, Lilibet, that was the catalyst for the women making amends.

“They’re in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet,” they said.

“They’ve bonded over both having daughters and can’t wait for all the cousins to meet.”