Khloe Kardashian looks ‘nearly unrecognizable’ and has a ‘less natural’ face after years of enhancements

According to Dr. Daniel Barrett, the 38-year-old reality star “has done subtle enhancements throughout the years,” but appears to have missed seeing the forest for the trees. Khloe was pictured arriving at a medical facility where her ex-boyfriend Tristan, 31, was taking his younger brother on Monday.

She was wearing black sweats and a matching beanie, but many were taken aback by her uncut face, which appears very different from when Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired. Khloe Kardashian, the youngest Kardashian sister, has always maintained that she just had a single nose operation and fillers a few weeks before True’s first birthday in 2019.

Dr. Barrett, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, however, believes Khloe looks like a “new person.” “Khloe was open about her recent rhinoplasty. However, in these recent photos, she looks almost unrecognizable,” he said. “This looks like a combination of her rhinoplasty as well as added fillers.

Credit: BackGrid

“The space between her nose and lip looks longer, which is a combination of aging as well as a result of a smaller nose. This can create a more ‘done’ look or an overall less natural appearance.” Though he thinks the filler and rhinoplasty are “the most apparent” and “most noticeable at a glance,” he added: “Khloe definitely looks like a new person.”

The change has been gradual yet dramatic. “She has done subtle enhancements throughout the years, which ultimately result in a more ‘done’ overall appearance,” he said. “In aesthetics, we oftentimes focus on the trees, which are the individual features.

“When we treat those individual features again and again, we oftentimes lose sight of the overall look of the forest. This is an example that. “Individually treating cheeks, lips, nose, and jawline without careful evaluation of the overall look can result in a very dramatic change.”

Dr. Barrett went on to say that it’s not uncommon for celebrities to get so fixated on correcting “imperfections” that they no longer appear natural. “Unfortunately, patients in the public eye often do chase imperfections or aspire for an aesthetic beyond what honors their natural appearance,” he said.

“Surgical and nonsurgical procedures are best used to compliment someone’s natural beauty,” he went on. However, he added: “Every provider and patient has their own interpretation of what beauty is or what goals they’re hoping to reach.”

Khloe has responded to speculation that she has done more work than she admits. “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ I’ve had one nose job!” she said during a KUWTK reunion.

“Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! “I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.” She has, however, admitted to being self-conscious about her appearance at an early age, recalling overhearing her mother, Kris Jenner, telling a friend that Khloe needed a nose job.

Credit: BackGrid

Khloe told Cosmopolitan UK in 2013: “Words are the most powerful weapon, they can leave scars forever. “She didn’t mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job. “I was shocked, I hadn’t even thought about it. I’ve grown into my face but I’ve had makeup artists tell me, ‘You should get a nose job.'”

Previously, a cosmetic surgeon informed The Sun that Khloe may have had several nose jobs, brow lifts, and buccal fat reduction in addition to filler. Dr. Barrett also claimed that Kendall Jenner spent up to $45,000 on hidden surgery and Kylie Jenner spent at least $48,000 on surgery. Kim Kardashian may have spent up to $170,000 on treatments such as a Brazilian butt lift and reversal, a nose job, Botox, and lasers, according to him.