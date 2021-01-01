Are Alec and Hilaria Baldwin reconsidering ‘$60 Million Prenup’?

Earlier this year, news was speculating regarding the prenuptial agreement of Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin over reports that Hilaria was faking her Spanish accent.

According to In Touch, after this incident the couple was reconsidering their prenup, however, Baldwin isn’t taking kindly to the revelation. An inside source of the tabloid says: “If she lied to him, too, it could mean the end of their marriage and a battle over their $60 million prenup.”

The tabloid insists that the Boston-born yoga guru may have even had her husband fooled about more than her Spanish heritage.

It is to be noted that Hilaria had reportedly misled people, claiming in the past to have been from Spain. However, she was actually born in Boston, Massachusetts and has spent a lot of time in Spain where her parents actually live now.

According to Gossip Cop, ‘it is clear Hilaria had been exaggerating her Spanish ties, she and Alec are not in conflict over it. On the contrary, Alec has defended his wife and stood by her throughout the controversy.

The actor even landed himself in some hot water not long back by joking about Gillian Anderson’s changing accent. It’s obvious that the couple’s marriage of nine years is not ending and likely was not strained by the events.’

Moreover, OK! reported that the couple had been living separate lives for some time and were headed for divorce. The story was completely fake as the couple welcomed their sixth child together and seem happier than ever.