Anonymous Source Says Taylor Swift Supposedly Moved Up Wedding Plans To Beat Tom Hiddleston to The Altar

Is it? Taylor SwiftUse pressure on Joe AlwynTo to propose? According to one tabloid Swift is determined to get to the altar before her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston. Here’s the latest gossip about Swift and Alwyn’s extremely private relationship.

Taylor Swift ‘Pushing Joe To Propose’?

This week’s Life & Style According to Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn is being pushed by Swift to propose. Inspired by her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston’s recent engagement to Zawe Ashton, Swift has reportedly been filled with a new sense of urgency to make things official with Alwyn.

“Taylor has been leaving bridal magazines around the house,” an insider dishes, insisting it’s Swift’s way of giving Alwyn a not-so-subtle nudge to hurry up and propose.

Apparently, both Swift and Alwyn are ready, but it’s been a matter of timing. Swift now has someone to race him to the altar. “If Joe had said he wasn’t ready to get married, Taylor wouldn’t be pushing him to propose,” The tipster will explain. “But she’s very competitive, especially when it comes to her exes.”

Taylor Swift Racing Tom Hiddleston To The Altar

It’s a lot of information about one of the most intimate celebrity couples. Since they started dating, Taylor Swift has been determined to keep the details of her romance with Joe Alwyn under wraps, and to this day, we aren’t even sure how the couple met or when exactly they started dating. So, we are definitely side-eyeing this insider’s tales of bridal magazine hints—a totally outdated cliche that we doubt Swift has any interest in.

But here’s the thing: Swift and Alwyn may be talking about marriage. We wouldn’t be able to know if they are engaged. Even so, we are absolutely certain that Swift’s plans have nothing to do with Tom Hiddleston.

Swift and Hiddleston were hot back in 2016, but their brief romance ended after only three months. Hiddleston may have been the inspiration behind some of her song lyrics, but he definitely isn’t inspiring her to rush to the altar. We’re sure that if or when Swift and Alwyn do decide to get married, it won’t have anything to do with the singer’s famous exes.

Wedding Bells Not the First Time

Over the years, we’ve busted several reports claiming Swift and Alwyn were either rushing to get married, have a baby, or both. In late 2020 Woman’s Day, Swift and Alwyn planned a reorganization, reported Alwyn. a “shotgun wedding” After the singer discovered she was pregnant. The singer found out she was pregnant.

Star Swift and Alwyn, it was reported, were planning a pandemic-themed wedding over Zoom. Another tabloid recently reported that Swift was giving Alwyn an ultimatum. Obviously, none of these outlets has a clue what’s happening in Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship.