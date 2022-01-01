Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Tristan Thompson as a ‘Liar’

They must be having a snowball fight in Hell right now because Khloe Kardashian appears to have finally come to her senses about Tristan Thompson.

According to TMZ, Khloe has spoken out about the way her baller baby daddy has treated her and is likely still treating her. There is a very meta scene in a recent episode of The Kardashians on HULU where the family is attending an audience screening of the show and Tristan appears on screen talking about how he wants to expand his family with Khloe.

When she sees his face, Khloe starts shouting, “LIAR!!!” In the confessional, Khloe describes how she believed everything he said only to find that he was selling her “a crock of s#!t.”

Listen, the first step is admitting you have a problem. Perhaps this is the start of Khloe ditching the wig, red nose, and big shoes and putting her clown days behind her. However, if she chooses to stay on the Cirque du Soleil path, we will gladly accept the monthly site traffic that her search for America’s Next Top Harlequin produces.

Khloé and Tristan split up in 2019 after cheating allegations surfaced against Tristan. After their separation, the couple rekindled their romance in 2020 before calling it quits in June 2021.

A paternity test in January 2022 revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Following the results, Tristan apologized publicly to Khloé on Instagram.

“You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” Tristan wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Khloé revealed in a March interview with Variety that the difficult chapter of Tristan’s paternity test will be included in the new Hulu show.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloé told the publication. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”