Meghan Markle’s go-to designer praises Kate Middleton: ‘Powerful’

Roland Mouret, 61, has claimed Kate Middleton helped inspire his latest collection. Mr. Mouret was also behind the Princess of Wales’ £2,700 black-and-white dress which she wore to the Top Gun Maverick premiere in London back in May.

The pair were even snapped together back in 2016 and Meghan wore a Roland Mouret dress on the eve of her wedding in 2018.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the London-based French designer revealed he is proud that he is “able to do things that can help her”.

He said: “She represents the way a woman grows, the way a woman stands not behind but beside. “That sense of equality she has created — she’s powerful.”

Mr Mouret also told the broadsheet that he kept the Duchess of Cambridge in mind for his newest collection which will come out in Spring 2023.

Mouret, who described a new orange short-sleeved dress as “Kate’s dress”, said: “To make things that she feels protected in at that moment when the world is looking at her, I’ve done a little part in protecting her.”

However, Mr Mouret’s comments come less than a year after he announced he had put his brand into administration and closed his Mayfair store.

Mouret also let go of his 80 workers as COVID-19 negatively impacted the company. According to MailOnline, the label had previously survived fears of bankruptcy in 2010. Mouret generated sales of £16million in 2019.

Mouret has bounced back since the announcement last November. He was assisted by Chinese entrepreneur and designer Han Chong.