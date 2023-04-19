Sharina Hudson, the rumored lover of WENDY Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter, uploaded a rare video of their daughter Journee. As they cooked a quinoa meal, Sharina tweeted a cute video of their four-year-old helping her chop veggies.

The 37-year-old, who runs her own vegan catering company, saw Journee slicing small zucchini rounds to add to the stir-fry. “What you cooking up?” she questioned the little child. Journee answered, “Zucchini fried rice.”

After that, Sharina posted a picture of the dish’s completion: quinoa fried rice with teriyaki “chicken.” The chef is said to reside in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Springs, Florida, outside of Boca Raton, with Wendy’s ex-husband Kevin.

After discovering that her “serial cheater” spouse of more than 20 years was allegedly expecting a child with Sharina, Wendy filed for divorce from him in 2019. In March 2019, Sharina gave birth to their daughter.

Son Kevin Jr., 22, is Wendy and Kevin’s only child. Wendy said on The Jess Cagle Show in 2021 that she had been aware of her ex-husband’s alleged indiscretions for a long time.

Throughout their almost 22-year marriage, she allegedly knew Kevin had a “side girl” for about 15 of those years. “I’ve known about her almost since the beginning,” Wendy alleged. I’ve known Kevin to be a habitual cheater.

“I first learned about it while our son was on bed rest and I was pregnant.” Kevin served as both Wendy’s manager and a producer on The Wendy Williams Show for her entire career.

Two years after his Wendy controversy, a source exclusively informed The U.S. Sun in 2021 that Kevin is doing well. He is living with Sharina and their infant, the informant said. “They’re simply genuinely happy together; they’ve gone beyond all the controversy surrounding his marriage in New Jersey.

It has really improved their connection.

SHADE OF SHARINA

On her Instagram Story in December, Sharina seemed to criticize Wendy. All I’m on right now is happy and healthy, Sharina said in the post. Afterward, she said, “The clickbait is real… For a podcast, I suppose they need the plot to continue.

Wendy, 58, said in the past that she is starting a podcast. It’s unclear, however, if any episodes have been recorded. Sharina has not provided any more details on the “storyline” that her statements were referring to.