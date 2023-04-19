20-Minute Asian Beef & Broccoli Recipe Is Better (and Faster) Than Takeout

Sometimes you just need Asian food in your life. When I saw a sirloin steak and broccoli in the refrigerator, I knew a beef and broccoli stir fry was on the menu. This easy broccoli beef recipe has quick prep, cooks in 10 minutes, and tastes better than takeout. Seriously.

The steak is soaked in a cornstarch slurry before it is quickly cooked in a skillet until browned. After removing the steak to a plate, add the broccoli and onion and cook until they are crisp-tender.

Put the beef back into the pan and add the sauce. The sauce is a mixture of soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and ginger. The salty, sweet, garlicky sauce adds flavor and richness to the beef and broccoli.

Use whatever steak you like best for this easy stir-fry recipe. Sirloin steak was super tender in this recipe, but flank steak would be equally as delicious. Serve this easy beef broccoli recipe over white rice, brown rice, jasmine rice, or Asian noodles. Make extra rice or noodles and pack the leftovers in containers for lunch the next day.

Cuisine: Asian

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

3 tablespoons cornstarch (divided)

1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound sirloin steak, flank steak, or your favorite steak, cut into thin 1-inch pieces (I used sirloin steak)

4 cups broccoli florets

1 small onion, sliced

Here’s how to make it:

Combine 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water in a bowl. Put the steak into the mixture and set aside. In another bowl, combine 1 tablespoon of cornstarch, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and ginger.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove the beef from the cornstarch mixture and put it into the pan (don’t crowd the pan). Brown on both sides. (I did this in two batches.) Remove to a plate.

Add the broccoli and onion. Cook until broccoli is crisp-tender or to your desired doneness. (Tip: If you want softer broccoli, add a tablespoon of water to help steam it.)

Add the beef back to the skillet and pour in the sauce. Cook, stirring, until sauce thickens, about 1 to 2 minutes.