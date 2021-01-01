‘School of Rock’ Actor Kevin Clark Dies at 32

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy Jones, has died at the age of 32.

Per TMZ, Clark died in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 26) after being struck by a motorist while he was riding his bicycle on the Northwest side of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner reports he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:04 AM CT.

Clark’s lone acting credit was School of Rock, which was released in 2003. Clark was an aspiring musician, with TMZ noting he briefly reunited with the film’s star Jack Black in 2018 at a Tenacious D show where he gifted Black a t-shirt from his own band, Dreadwolf.

