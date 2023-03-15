Kate’s “very cold look” towards Meghan revealed “big divide” between Fab Four in final royal engagement

Kate Middleton’s “frosty look” towards Meghan Markle showed a “huge chasm” between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, according to a pundit. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s final engagement as “working royals” was in March 2020.

They sat alongside other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service. Nevertheless, as Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, arrived to take their seats, several spectators noted a tense moment.

What happened between Kate and Meghan?

The Cambridges appeared to recognize Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, who was sitting directly behind them in the row. When William and Kate were seated, the Prince looked up to say a word to his brother and sister-in-law, who smiled and mouthed greetings back.

Kate’s face was covered by the camera. She appeared to have cast a glance in the direction of the Sussexes before taking her place. Nevertheless, according to biographer Tom Bower, this look illustrates the family’s reported split.

Additionally, he said on GB News that what occurred should serve as a warning for what may happen at King Charles’ Coronation on May 6.

‘A huge chasm’

Mr. Bower told hosts Isabel Webster and Eamonn Holmes: “It was the moment where we realized what a huge chasm there was between the Sussexes and Cambridges.”

We didn’t realize what was to come.

He claimed: “We didn’t realize what was to come. And no one could have anticipated when we saw that very frosty look that the Duchess of Cambridge gave Meghan, that would provoke the Oprah Winfrey interview, the biography by Harry, and all the terrible, terrible things that have come out of California.

“It reminds us of the crisis the monarchy is in. And the potential dangers I think for King Charles if he has Harry and Meghan at his Coronation.”

‘Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them’

A royal insider has stated that the Sussexes may not receive a warm welcome from family if the King’s second son attends his Coronation. They reportedly told MailOnline: “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’

“Many of the families just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialize with them.”