Katy Perry reveals how she learned viral ‘doll eye’ trick: “That’s scary”

Katy Perry is an expert at multitasking. The “California Gurls” singer claimed in a TikTok for Vogue on Friday that she learned how to perform the “doll eye,” in which she keeps one eye closed and the other open, to provide feedback to her glam team. “I’ve sat in a hair and make-up chair for 15 years,” Perry, 38, explained.

“If they’re putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone is putting my hair up into a French twist, I want to give notes in real-time.” The pop star also said while demonstrating the move, “I can close one eye at a time and still, like, maintain all function.”

@voguemagazine @katyperry has been in the glam chair for over 15 years, and she has developed some tricks along the way. In her episode of LifeInLooks, the superstar shares how she mastered the “doll pose” to make sure she always likes her look from start to finish. ♬ original sound – Vogue

Perry’s unusual trick initially went viral in October 2022, when a video of her doing her “doll eye” in performance piqued the interest of many people. During a performance at her Las Vegas residency, “Play,” the “Dark Horse” singer made it look as though she couldn’t keep her right eye open.

She also pushed her finger against her temple at the time to make it appear as though she was trying to keep her eyelid from dropping. Fan emotions varied from awe to confusion.

“Her clone was glitching. That’s scary,” one person wrote in a TikTok comment, while another added, “Her robot seems to glitch a lot.” Others thought the move was hilarious.

“That baby doll you had as a kid with the eye that kept closing,” one person joked on TikTok, while another quipped, “She lost the wifi connection .” Later that month, the vocalist of “Roar” sought to solve the ocular mystery.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come to see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! ,” she captioned a video of the viral moment on Instagram.

“The Last Friday Night” singer then jokingly added, “Heck I pour beer out of my tits (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!).”