Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of King Charles surprise reaction to their stunts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in an effort to bolster their brand, have been cautioned by experts that any further controversies could upset King Charles.

Despite previous incidents that kept the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the headlines, the 74-year-old monarch has been lenient.

However, insiders suggest that the King’s patience might be tested if the couple continues to portray themselves as victims of the royal establishment.

As Prince Harry prepares to visit the UK in September for a charity event, there are expectations of a meeting with the royal family to rebuild trust.

He might assure them that no more inside stories from the palace will be shared. Furthermore, Prince Harry is set to clarify that his and Meghan’s upcoming Netflix film focuses on their love story.

While Prince Harry appears keen on reconciling with his royal kin, some experts believe Meghan isn’t as enthusiastic. Rumors also suggest that Prince William and Kate Middleton might have conditions for welcoming Harry back into the royal fold.

King Charles has reportedly set terms for Prince Harry’s return, emphasizing that he won’t let him exploit the King’s goodwill. Both are believed to be in touch and keen to mend their strained relationship.