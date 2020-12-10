Womenz Magazine

Shirtless Justin Bieber & Bikini-Clad Hailey Baldwin Will Set Your Holiday Mood Right!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one stylish couple. They make heads turn with whatever they do. Be it their PDA or their quirky appearances; they are always on top of their game. And yet again they are making a style statement but this time not for donning some fancy clothes, rather for not wearing anything.

Well, before you draw any conclusions, let us tell you that no, they are not n*ked but in the least possible clothes.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look more loved-up than ever! The sweet couple, who have been married for more than two years, posed for a selfie while seemingly on a tropical vacation.

