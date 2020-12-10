Shirtless Justin Bieber & Bikini-Clad Hailey Baldwin Will Set Your Holiday Mood Right!

“squish,” Hailey Baldwin captioned her December 9 Instagram post, which showed her lying on Justin Bieber’s chest.

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

The supermodel donned an oversized blue button-down blouse, a black bikini top and dark shades. She sported a bronzed glow and offered the camera a subtle pout. A shirtless Justin sat behind her, showing off his plethora of tattoos while squinting into the camera. The Changes singer also donned a cream bucket hat which was flipped up at the front.

Justin Bieber recently took to social media to school a troll after they urged “Jelena” fans to flood Hailey’s comments with messages about Selena Gomez. “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on the video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth.

I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day to day,” Justin wrote on his Instagram story on December 3. “It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world.”

Well, one thing is for sure that Justin and Hailey Baldwin are really head over heels in love with each other and cannot stand anything coming in between them. Anyway, what do you think of their beach fashion in the picture above?