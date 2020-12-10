Womenz Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares a throwback picture with Brad Pitt on ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ anniversary

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Brad Pitt were the part of star-studded cast of   “Ocean’s Twelve “, a 2004 film directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The Hollywood actress  on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with the main cast of the film on its 16th anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted two pictures with a caption that read, “Miss this cast. #Oceans12Anniversary”.

The film which also featured Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts is heist comedy film directed by Steven Soderbergh.

It was the second installment of the Ocean’s franchise and the sequel to Ocean’s Eleven (2001).

