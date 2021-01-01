Jennifer Lawrence said she was afraid of going blind after her plane almost crashed

Jennifer Lawrence talked about her terrifying experience flying in a private plane that had two engines fail and how she was afraid of going bald.

Lawrence, 31, told Vanity Fair about the time she was flying to New York City from her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, in 2017 and learned that one of the plane’s two engines had failed.

The pilot then stated that a safe emergency landing in Buffalo is still possible. She eventually learned that the second engine had also failed and expressed her feelings after hearing the news.

“All that was left in the seat was my skeleton,” the actress told the magazine on Monday. “We were all going to perish,” Lawrence claimed she started leaving little mental notes to her family at the time and felt horrible for the individuals who were traveling with her at the time.

“I simply felt bad. Everyone was going to be so disappointed. The worst part, though, was having Pippi [her dog]on my lap “she stated, “And here’s this little thing who didn’t ask to be involved in all of this.”

The actress stated that she began to consider how she would die as a “burn victim,” and that it would be awful. One of her concerns, though, was that she would go bald.

“Oh, my God, maybe we’ll make it through this? I’ll be a burn sufferer; it’ll be awful, but perhaps we’ll survive “she said “Lord Jesus, please let me keep my hair. Wrap your hair-loving arms around me.

Please don’t let my hair fall out.” The plane safely landed in Buffalo after a brief battle. The actress stated that she needed to catch another flight immediately following the incident and that numerous little bottles of rum assisted her in doing so.

“It made me a lot weaker,” she claimed, adding, “Flying is horrible and I have to do it all the time.” Lawrence’s next project is the highly anticipated film “Don’t Look Up,” which is set to hit theaters on December 10. Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, and Chris Evans are all-star in the film.

“Red, White, and Water,” “Mob Girl,” and “Bad Blood” are among the films in which the actress will appear. In 2019, she married Cooke Maroney in her personal life.