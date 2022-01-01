Big Brother’s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome 3rd Baby

Big Brother alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Atlas. All the details on the bundle of joy’s arrival are below.

The Big Brother family has found a new member.

The third child of Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, a baby girl named Atlas Nickson, was born on July 16.

“Welcome to the world, @AtlasNickson. 07.16.22. 6lb 1oz,” the reality stars said alongside a photo of themselves beaming as Jessica cuddles the newborn in the delivery room on Instagram.

“From the second we met, we’ve always said we wanted a big family. On Saturday morning, we were fortunate enough to add another healthy baby girl to that dream,” the pair shared in a statement to US Weekly. “Atlas Ruby Nickson, welcome to the big world, baby. We’re so excited to see what you make of this life God has gifted you!”

Several of Jessica and Cody’s Big Brother family sent their congratulations to the couple, including Tommy Bracco, who wrote, “This family is the ultimate goal. Congratulations Nicksons!!!”

Morgan Willett commented, “congratulations you two!!!! So exciting! (also Jessica how do you look this stunning after just giving birth?!?),” while Elena Davies wrote, “Can’t wait to love on her!!!!!!”

Before going on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race, Jessica and Cody first met on the set of Big Brother’s season 19 in 2017. They got married the following year and started a family.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Maverick, who is now three, in March 2019, and their second daughter, Carter, who is now one, in 2020. Paisley, a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, is also Cody’s child.

The wish for a big family has always been expressed openly by Jessica and Cody. The father of four raved about how grateful he was to have met his wife through reality tv in October 2021.

“I had no idea that one day I would be on [Big Brother], nor that it would change the course of my life forever,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I met the love of my life, Jessica. I don’t say that lightly.

Since the day we met, we’ve spent almost every waking and sleeping moment together. We are inseparable. We would go on to win the Amazing Race together as a team, and this would give us the money to buy our house, grow our businesses, get married, and start our family.”