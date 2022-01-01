Five Ways Military Veterans Can Stay Healthy After Service

Maintaining your health should be the number one priority for anyone, whether physical or mental. The number of resources and information available now prove that a healthy lifestyle and ways to lead it effectively can enhance life and bring happiness to one’s life.

Post-military life for veterans can be just as traumatic and stressful as it is in service. After retiring, going back to the old life and retaining healthier habits can be a difficult task.

By taking care of your well-being, you will be able to lead a healthy, stable, and happy life for yourself and others around you. Here are five methods to help you maintain your health in your post-military life.

Exercise

To maintain good physical health is vital for you to exercise frequently. Exercising does not only mean heavy weight lifting, spending hours in the gym, or training like the military all over again. Instead, a well-curated exercise plan that helps you stay fit, on your toes, and makes your life more active will do just fine.

It’s imperative to exercise to stay healthy and fit, which is the first reason people work out. On the other hand, it can also help you lead a more fulfilling life. You can choose to do whatever exercise suits you the best – walking, jogging in the park, cycling with friends, or joining a gym. It all matters only if you stay consistent!

Seek help and treatment for mesothelioma

Recurrently, people avoid getting treatment or talking about dreadful diseases like cancer. It’s even more grueling for veterans as they have a hard time opening up; they find it easier to open up to fellow military personnel. For that reason, they have a better shot at seeking treatment at a Mesothelioma Veterans Center that will give them a better sense of belonging. And since ex-soldiers are at greater risk of developing this rare cancer, the sooner they seek help, the faster they regain control of their health.

Eat a balanced diet

Eating well and proper should be your first and foremost goal. Following a well-balanced diet not only helps with keeping your health in check but also helps you manage your energy levels and keep your emotional state stable. So eat healthily. Who doesn’t like eating broccoli, right?

You can achieve this by making a well-planned meal plan every week with your foods of choice that must have all the necessary nutrients. A meal plan will also help you track your food consumption to cut unnecessary calories, along with helping you with the stress that comes with figuring out what to eat every day. Avoid sugary drinks and alcohol as much as you can. Instead, make water your first choice in liquid intake.

Take care of your mental health

It is a well-known phenomenon that veterans can struggle astronomically with depression, anxiety, and PTSD, among other illnesses. It’s alright to feel this way, and it is very normal. Hence, taking care of your mental health is just as important as looking after your physical health. What can an ex-soldier do if they are physically healthy but mentally sick? Struggle even more!

Regardless of how you feel about your mental health, try to improve your mental well-being and take good care of yourself. Try seeing a professional once a month at the least. Receiving therapy and attending group therapy sessions arranged especially for veterans has been helpful to many other veterans in the past. You can also opt for online therapy sessions in case of inaccessibility.

Engage in diverse activities

Many non-conventional ways of exercise are way more fun than following workout plans. There are other options such as yoga, tai chi, Zumba, and playing sports as well. The main benefits of yoga and tai chi are that they are relaxing for both the mind and body.

Both activities involve a great deal of concentration, relaxation, and deep breathing techniques that reduce anxiety and stress levels in the body. They have countless other benefits such as better blood circulation, flexibility, agility, enhanced mood, clearer headspace, increased energy, and many more.

The same goes for activities like Zumba or light-friendly sports that require physical activity but are not too stressful. They can elevate your mood, keep you active and enhance your life.

Manage finances

Financial issues can severely affect your health alongside the quality of your life. They may lead to depression, anxiety, health problems, substance abuse, and domestic turmoil.

To avoid any financial issues you may encounter, you should always plan your finances ahead of time. Organize beforehand, including all plans to meet your goals or improve your standard of living. It is always a good idea to plan ahead of time for important decisions. If you plan on moving houses, buying a new car, or even buying new household appliances. Before making any financial transactions, you should always write down all the expenses, how you are financing things, and what is the outcome.

For your and your family’s betterment, plan for decisions like children’s education, savings for their future, and medical bills to avoid a last-minute scramble to meet their basic needs.

Conclusion

It is hard to go back to your daily life after being back from service. Moreover, it takes time, patience, and perseverance. You can find yourself in a much better place with the tips mentioned above. These tips will help you take the best care of your physical and mental health so you may eventually help yourself do better for yourself and your family by leading a healthy lifestyle.