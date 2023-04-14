Prince Harry Allegedly Started ‘Tiaragate’ Scandal That Was Pinned On Meghan Markle, Book Claims

Author Robert Jobson has shared the real story behind “Tiaragate.” In his recently released book, Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, Jobson shared a shocking new twist to the scandalous story, insisting Prince Harry threw a tantrum about the wedding day tiara — not Meghan Markle.

According to Jobson, back in 2018, Meghan chose an emerald and diamond tiara from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection to adorn her head on the big day — however, the queen shot down the actress’ request and told her to pick a different crown. The incident blew up into a fight that the media falsely blamed on Meghan, which news outlets labeled “Tiaragate.”

“On the surface, everything seemed fine. But William and Charles had noticed a difference in Harry, who seemed to be permanently on edge,” he wrote about the May 2018 occasion. “The stress seemed to be getting to the couple…Staff and family both said the normally happy and funny prince became ‘petulant and short-tempered’ with members of staff.”

“The Queen as well as other senior aides also raised questions about why Meghan even needed a veil for the ceremony, given that this was her second marriage. The Times reported after the wedding that palace insiders had spoken of ‘temper tantrums’ when Miss Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, was told that she would not be able to wear the tiara she had chosen,” the author added.

He then dramatically revealed, “It was not Meghan who threw the tantrum, it was Harry.” Prince Harry denied the claims made by Jobson but did admit there was tension surrounding Meghan’s tiara choice in his memoir Spare.